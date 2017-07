FORT CAMPBELL, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Army officials are hoping the public can help identify a man who reported stole government property.

Fort Campbell said the crime happened between Oct. 25 and Nov. 23, 2016 in the 7000 block of Night Stalker Way.

There is a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at 270-461-0069 or 931-206-8184.