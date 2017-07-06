Search enters day 3 for boy who went missing on Duck River

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is now day three of the search for Dreyton Sims after the 9-year-old went missing in the Duck River on the Fourth of July.

Despite dangerous water conditions, eight workers on two boats spent Thursday searching for the little boy.

Rodney Schmiede, a Bedford County paramedic, has been searching for Dreyton for more than 18 hours. He told News 2 the search is weighing heavy on his heart.

“I’m a father of three kids, and I know that I would want someone else doing the same things for my kids if I was not in a position to be able to do so. I know what it would mean to me to be able to bring my son or daughter back home and lay them to rest, so this is what keeps me coming,” he explained.

Schmiede has been a paramedic for 14 years. He says right now emergency workers are pushing through fatigue and dangerous water conditions.

“Very demanding, very high level of stress, lots of sleepless nights. I woke up numerous times last night thinking about other things that we could be doing. It’s very high demand, high stress level.”

Schmiede told News 2 that as the search enters day three, emergency responders haven’t lost sight of their mission to bring little Dreyton home.