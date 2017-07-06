Robertson County sheriff talks about deputy after One Hundred Oaks attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than a week has passed since a Robertson County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a violent Nashville attack.

Deputies Josh Wiley and Tomisha Jones were transporting inmate Rodney Cole to a doctor’s visit at the Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks campus when the inmate attacked Deputy Wiley.

Wiley is in good condition and the family is optimistic about his improving health. He remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the intensive care unit where he may have to undergo more surgeries.

He remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the intensive care unit where he may have to undergo more surgeries.

Robertson County Sheriff Bill Holt said that Deputy Wiley is, “an extremely strong individual.”

Sheriff Holt continued, “He’s going to survive all of this, and he’s going to be well. However, because of the seriousness, it’s going to be a long healing process.”

Stay with News 2 where you will read more on Sheriff Holt’s thoughts.