Preds newly-signed Nick Bonino arrives in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He’s won two straight Stanley Cup Championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and now Nick Bonino is set on bringing one home to Nashville.

Bonino was in Nashville Thursday with his family as they were looking at houses and places to live while the newly-signed forward prepares to play in Music City for the next four years.

It was his first trip since becoming a Predator, and he said it was where he wanted to be heading into free agency all along.

“You kind of got the teams you know are serious, and Nashville was there from Sunday and was my No. 1 the whole way, and [I’m] very happy and fortunate to be able to get a deal done,” he said.

Having faced the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final just weeks earlier, Bonino said the decision was easy. He said he likes the nucleus the Preds already have and thinks they are ready to compete immediately.

“Just the way Nashville plays was very similar to Pitt – just a face-paced game out of the zone as quickly as you can – up to the forwards and create offense. You know, I think playing against them these first two games, we saw firsthand how suffocating the neutral zone can be and how tough it is to sustain pressure against them and it was a team that I know has a chance to win and win immediately. It’s somewhere I definitely wanted to be.”

Bonino’s four-year deal is worth $16.4 million.