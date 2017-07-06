Poll: What do you think about tall skinny houses in your neighborhood?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A West Nashville woman is protesting the design of new homes in her neighborhood the only way she knows how. The back of her house is covered with signs about tall skinny houses. She calls these signs “expressive art.”

Tall skinnies are popping up all over Nashville, as builders buy up homes and put multiple houses on the same lot. Stephanie Langston will have more on this woman’s campaign on News 2 at 5 p.m.

