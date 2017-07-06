Neil’s Dining Dash: Mt. Juliet eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

  • Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Providence scored 93.
  • Jonathan’s Grille in Providence scored 97.
  • Ziggy’s Pizza and Sandwich shop on Stewart’s Ferry Pike scored 97.

 

  • Back in Nashville, Burger King on Old Hickory Boulevard off I-24 scored 99.
  • Waffle House on Murfreesboro Road near I-24 scored 99.
  • Wendy’s in MetroCenter on Vantage Way scored 98.

