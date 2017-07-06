Neil’s Dining Dash: Mt. Juliet eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Providence scored 93.
- Jonathan’s Grille in Providence scored 97.
- Ziggy’s Pizza and Sandwich shop on Stewart’s Ferry Pike scored 97.
- Back in Nashville, Burger King on Old Hickory Boulevard off I-24 scored 99.
- Waffle House on Murfreesboro Road near I-24 scored 99.
- Wendy’s in MetroCenter on Vantage Way scored 98.
Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.