Nashville shooting deaths, injuries up in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The number of shootings resulting in injuries or deaths are on the rise so far this year.

The Metro-Nashville Police Department closely tracks where the shootings happen and publicly available data shows the number and locations of shootings that have resulted in death, injuries or property damage.

As of July 1, there have been 201 shooting incidents resulting in death or injuries.

During the same time period in 2016, there had only been 128 such shootings.

Increases in the number of shootings have occurred largely in North Nashville, East Nashville and the southeastern part of the county.

In 2017, there have been 371 reported incidents of property damage from gunfire across Nashville.

In the same time period last year, there had been only 229 reported incidents.

This year’s increase in reported property damage has occurred across each of Metro police’s eight precincts.

