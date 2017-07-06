Mother charged with prostitution while children were near

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman running a sex-for-money exchange had her children staying in a separate room only doors away from where she conducted business.

The Clarksville Police Department Special Operations Unit conducted an operation Wednesday targeting those offering sex in exchange for money using the Internet web page Backpage.com.

Agents answered the ad and made arrangements for the service.

They met at a local hotel where they were met at the door by Rachel Wilson, 23, of Nashville. She was promptly arrested.

The agents also determined another person, Jatoree Ferguson, 29, of Nashville, coordinated clients meeting with Wilson.

Along with finding Wilson’s two children in another room, agents also found marijuana at the scene.

Wilson is charged with prostitution and Ferguson is charged with promoting prostitution.

The children were turned over to Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services.