Mother brought from Pennsylvania to Tennessee; charged with daughter’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is charged with murder and aggravated child neglect in connection with the death of her daughter.

Shirley Mae Slope, 12, who suffered from juvenile diabetes, was transported from Wildersville (in Henderson County) to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on February 2016 after being unresponsive while traveling.

Metro police investigation showed that Shirley was ill when she, her mother and two acquaintances left Louisiana en route to Ohio.

When they got to Henderson County on Interstate 40, Shirley’s condition had deteriorated to a comatose state.

She died four days later.

Shirley’s mother, Marilyn Elizabeth Slope, 35, was brought from her Pennsylvania home back to Nashville to face the charges.