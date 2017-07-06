Mayor Berry proposes turning old Kmart into new Metro police precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – South Nashville could be the home of another police precinct if Mayor Megan Barry’s latest proposal becomes a reality.

Barry wants to purchase the old Kmart store at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike and turn it into the city’s ninth precinct, the Metro Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

Nashville currently has eight precincts across Davidson County– Central, East, Hermitage, Madison, Midtown Hills, North, South, and West.

The Kmart property sits just north of Bell Road at Murfreesboro Pike, an area right in the middle of the current Hermitage and South precincts.

Neither Mayor Barry nor Metro police have released further details about the proposal; it’s unclear how the precincts would be divided should a new one be added.