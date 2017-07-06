Man calls 911 to report self-defense shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man called 911 Thursday morning to report he had shot someone in self-defense at a North Nashville gas station.

Officers responded to the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of West Trinity Lane around 12:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the gunman waited for officers to arrive on the scene while the victim was taken by private vehicle to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

The victim was reportedly only grazed by a bullet.

Officers took possession of the weapon and are interviewing both men in addition to reviewing surveillance video.

No additional information was immediately released.