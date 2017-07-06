Man arrested for DUI with 9-year-old in car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested for DUI early Tuesday morning with a nine-year-old child in the car.

Authorities received a 911 call about a possible road rage situation around 2:25 a.m. involving a speeding driver who allegedly almost hit another vehicle near Interstate 24 and Rossview Road in Clarksville.

A responding officer located the driver, now identified as Mario Scott, in a business parking lot a short distance later.

After making contact with Scott, the officer noticed the man had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. The officer also noted a smell of alcohol.

Scott was taken into custody after police said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

At the time of his arrest, police said a nine-year-old child was asleep inside the car. A cold, open alcoholic beverage was also found inside the vehicle.

Scott was booked into the Montgomery County jail and is charged with child abuse and neglect and DUI, among other charges.