Man accused of holding woman, child against will at Gallatin home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man they say held a woman and her young child against their will at a Gallatin home.

It happened on Wednesday in the 600 block of North Water.

Police said Lawrence Douglas fired off seven rounds during a struggle with the woman before fleeing the scene. The woman or her child was not hurt.

Police said Douglas has warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a firearms on file.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 260 to 300 pounds. Police said he is known to drive a two-door maroon Cadillac El Dorado with temporary tags.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-452-1313.