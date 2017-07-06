Longtime Goodwill employee given car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A longtime Goodwill employee was given a car by the nonprofit organization on Thursday morning.

Christine McCrury has spent much of her life helping out those who are less fortunate. She and her husband, who is a pastor, have been sharing a vehicle. She said the car will give her the flexibility she needs to advance at work and will also improve her life in many ways.

“It will help me tremendously in many different areas,” McCrury said. “One, not having to get up and take my husband to work every morning is going to help health-wise, and it will allow me to be able to work more hours and even at different locations if needed through Goodwill.”

McCrury’s manager called her an “excellent employee” with the potential to advance in her career.

McCrury told News 2 she is proud to be a part of Goodwill’s mission to change people’s lives.

She’s worked for Goodwill since 2011.