Lebanon traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery of explosive materials

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer’s keen eye led to an arrest of a shooting suspect and the discovery of potentially explosive materials in Lebanon Wednesday.

Around 7:45 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of a car wanted in connections with a shooting on Sunday.

During a search of 20-year-old Austin Goodman’s vehicle, officers recovered components for making an explosive device.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s bomb squad was called in to assist with the situation.

Goodman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault for the shooting, possession of a prohibited weapon and other charges connected to the explosive materials are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.