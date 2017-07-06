Jury selection continues for accused Holly Bobo killer Zach Adams

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jury selection continues Thursday in Hardin County for Zach Adams, one of the three men accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo.

The nursing student was reported missing from her home in Parsons, Tennessee, in April 2011. Her remains were found in a wooded area three years later.

During court Thursday, the pool of jurors is expected to be narrowed down from 70 to 15.

The jury will be sequestered starting Monday for duration of trial, which could last three weeks.

The trail was originally set for this April before it was pushed back. Judge Creed McGinley said he wanted to go ahead with jury selection to not only save time but also because it was already on his calendar.

Zach Adams is the first of three men accused of murdering Holly Bobo to go to trial. His brother Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are also accused.

