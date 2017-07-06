Crash leaves debris scattered across I-40 East in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi crash on Interstate 40 in Hermitage closed the roadway for hours early Thursday morning as debris was left scattered across the eastbound lanes.

It happened east of the Old Hickory Boulevard exit near South New Hope Road just after midnight.

The crash involved a semi truck, a car and a passenger van, which is where the debris came from.

The impact caused items to scatter across the roadway, including nails, screws, puzzles, a red high heel shoe and a prosthetic leg.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The roadway fully reopened to traffic around 2 a.m.

Crash scatters debris across I-40 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)