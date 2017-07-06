Court wants timeline on public corruption investigation into Moreland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s new information in the case against former Nashville judge Casey Moreland.

The court wants a timeline from the government on when the investigation into public corruption will be completed.

Currently, Moreland is charged with only obstruction of justice, and the government wants a trial date set on those charges. His attorney wants the lawyers and judge to get together and make that happen.

The remaining investigation is expected to take a while.

Moreland was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of obstruction of justice in late April, about a month after he was arrested and taken into custody. He’s accused of taking steps to obstruct and interfere with an FBI investigation by devising a scheme to pay a material witness to take back her previous statements.

