Community to hold benefit for Pulaski officer’s premature son

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Pulaski community is coming together to support a police officer whose son was born 14 weeks early.

Jerome Robinson has been on the force since 2007. His wife Miranda gave birth to their son Jax was born on June 17 at 24 weeks, weighing 1 pound 10 ounces.

A benefit has been set up to assist the family with medical bills, travel expenses and general care for Jax.

It will be held July 23 at 1st National Bank on South First Street in Pulaski from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event includes live music Buck Sixx, food and a silent auction.

Items can also be dropped off at Pulaski Police Department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and donations can be made at any 1st National Bank location in Tennessee or Alabama.