9 years after fatal crash, sheriff continues to use video to educate about DUI drivers

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week marks nine years since a deadly crash rocked two families, along with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and its deputies.

Two teenagers were killed after a drunk driver veered across the center lane and hit them head-on near Charlotte, Tennessee, on Highway 48.

Around the same time each year, the Dickson County sheriff uses a video to try to educate people about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“Our laws are in place for specific reasons and DUI laws need to be tougher,” said Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe in the video call “DUI has Consequences.”

In the 18-minute video, Sheriff Bledsoe and another deputy walk us from the tragic moments two teens were killed to the time the person responsible was arrested.

“It’s hard on us as well to work those scenes and see people that we know in our community.”

Shelby Aulidge and Jamie Burns died after Rebecca Pierce hit them head-on around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 2008.

Sheriff Bledsoe told News 2 people driving under the influence is impacting all parts of his county.

“It can be illegal drugs and narcotics, prescription pills, alcohol, sometimes it is a combination,” said Bledsoe.

However, those numbers continue to rise despite efforts like these to educate people.

“Every week we are seeing people that are impaired and are driving a vehicle and making those poor choices,” he said.

Bledsoe said his deputies have taken on a commitment to keep the young girls’ memory alive.

“It’s our job to keep the message there and let people know that we are going to enforce the law,” said Bledsoe.

He said if they can convince one impaired driver to stay off the highway, then they may be saving a life down the road.

“People need to think about if they are going to be drinking and they have to get somewhere after the event that they need to have a driver,” Bledsoe said.

Pierce was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. She waved her parole over the years but is expected to be released from prison in May 2018.