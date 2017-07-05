Young man wanted after 68-year-old woman attacked during attempted carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is working to identify a young man who attacked a 68-year-old woman during an attempted carjacking.

It happened outside the Kroger gas station at 3410 Gallatin Pike Tuesday night. Police said the woman was standing by a gas pump when she was pushed down by the man who then forcibly took the keys to her Lexus SUV.

According to a release, the victim continued to struggle with the suspect when she was struck again, falling to the ground.

Police said the suspect yelled to two nearby accomplices, “I got the keys.”

During the altercation police said a gas station attendant yelled at the suspect who tossed the keys to the ground.

All three suspects then fled on foot.

The suspect who struck the woman is a young black man who is believed to be in his mid-teens. At the time, he was not wearing a shirt and had a white cloth or t-shirt tied around his head.

Police said he is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

The two other suspects were both wearing red hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.