Still no suspects in murder of Ky. man whose daughter were missing

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – It’s been nearly two months and no suspects have been named in the death of a man whose two daughters were missing for more than a week.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office labeled the May 16 death of Larry Whitney, Jr. as a homicide. The 40-year-old died of an unspecified chest wound, but there has been no information released about the weapon used.

“From the sources I’ve talked to, he died a pretty violent death,” said Larry Whitney’s uncle, Jerry Whitney. “The family, we’d really like to get to the truth because we’re so afraid that he laid there and suffered.”

Two days after Larry Whitney’s death, his 11- and 13-year-old daughters were reported missing.

On May 23, investigators issued an alert for the two girls, along with their noncustodial mother Melissa Scott.

The children were eventually found safe, and Scott was charged with custodial interference.

She recently bonded out of jail and was placed on home incarceration.

During that time, she sent a Facebook message to News 2’s Josh Breslow saying, in part, “I’ve got a lot to say.”

Over the phone Wednesday, she told Breslow she knows people think she played a role in the death of Larry Whitney. She said that she was not involved and promised to tell Breslow more if he came to Scottsville, but when he arrived, Scott did not answer her phone.

Scott has not returned any of Breslow’s calls.

News 2 reached out to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office for any new developments in the death of Larry Whitney and were told there is nothing new.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.