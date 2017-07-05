NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Potential damage is being assessed Wednesday after city officials say a shell misfired during Nashville’s fireworks display for the Fourth of July.

It happened Tuesday night inside Nissan Stadium when the shell hit the upper deck, according to Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

No one was injured, and Spyridon says the vendor operating the fireworks is handling the cost of any necessary repairs.

In a statement, the NCVC also said a misfired shell during a large fireworks display is not uncommon.

“The Nashville Fire Department, the Fire Marshal and other local safety officials designate a 1,000-foot radius fallout zone for the July 4th event footprint to accommodate this potential occurrence and ensure public safety,” the statement continued.

News 2 also reached out to Metro Sports Authority, who confirmed the damage is being assessed and it doesn’t have details on the cost of repairs.

“We are thankful no one was hurt and do not anticipate the damage will impact any scheduled events at Nissan Stadium,” added Monica Fawknotson, Executive Director of Metro Sports Authority.

Through our camera on top of Nissan Stadium, News 2 did spot damaged seats in an upper deck, which have been surrounded by caution tape. It’s not yet confirmed if the misfired shell caused the damage.