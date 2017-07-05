Severe storms expected across Middle Tennessee Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the largest fireworks display in the country, Mother Nature will provide her own all across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and storms have already developed this morning and will push across Interstate 65, but this is just the first round of turbulent weather expected.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) put the entire News 2 viewing area under a “marginal” risk for severe weather. Click here to check for weather alerts.

As daytime heat kicks in, storms will begin isolated during the afternoon and turn widespread. The evening commute could be rough as thee storms are expected to impact our major interstates. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The strongest storms will produce torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, wind gusts exceeding 50 mph and small hail. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

The tornado threat is very low, but another problem that could arise is pockets of flooding. Many locations could pick up one to two inches of rain with isolated spots having as much as three inches.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well.

Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.