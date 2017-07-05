Predators’ Viktor Arvidsson chooses arbitration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Like it or not, the Nashville Predators and general manager David Poile are headed for salary arbitration with forward Viktor Arvidsson.

Arvidsson, Austin Watson and Marek Mazanec all elected to make their case for more money before an arbiter on Wednesday.

Those hearings will be heard between July 20 and Aug. 4 in Toronto.

At the hearing, each side will make their case on what the player should earn next season. For the team, that means pointing out all of the flaws in that player’s game, creating often uncomfortable situations.

Arvidsson had a breakout season for the Predators with career highs in goals (31) and assists (30). The goal of both sides is almost certainly a long term deal which can be agreed to before they even go before the arbiter or even just before a decision is handed down.

Watson also had his best season in Nashville with five goals in the regular season and four more in the playoffs.