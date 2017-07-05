News 2 Gives Back: Belle Meade Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back made the trip to Belle Meade on Wednesday to deliver lunch to the police department and the staff at city hall.

Each Wednesday News 2’s Paige Hill and a representative from Nissan of Cool Springs travel to a new location and delivers lunch to police departments, fire stations, EMTs or other people that make everyone’s lives a little easier.

Chief Tim Eads heads up the Belle Meade police department and has 16 officers under him. The police department also works with seven dispatchers.

Chief Eads says his department relies heavily on the residents of their community to alert them of anything suspicious going on. If you live in Belle Meade and want to sign up for the neighborhood watch, visit their website. The department says their neighborhood watch has been going strong for more than six years.

Lead Investigator Tom Sexton also offers his expertise to Belle Meade residents by helping them make their homes more secure. His phone number and email are both posted on the department’s website. Investigator Sexton says he is willing to give tips to homeowners on how to make their homes less susceptible to burglaries.

