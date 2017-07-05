Nearly 20 arrested for underage drinking at huge Cheatham County party

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Close to 20 young people were arrested for underage drinking in Cheatham County in the early morning hours of July 4.

Deputies say they would have arrested many more, but many of the party goers took off into the nearby woods.

It all began with an anonymous call, and authorities say they arrived to a home on Sneed Road where the street was packed with cars.

Deputies estimate there were between 200 and 300 people at the party at one point, many of them under age.

According to police, many of the kids were from outside Cheatham County and some acted aggressively once they saw the blue lights pull up.

“Waverly, Dickson, Camden… We even had kids with Mississippi driver’s licenses,” explained Deputy Chris McClellan.

There were so many cars lining both sides of the street, deputies could barely make their way to the home, McClellan said.

“Something beyond crazy, like a war zone out there,” he told News 2.

Dash cam video shows a group of young men moving into the darkness, and then someone throws an object, believed to be a beer bottle, at the deputy’s car.

Moments later, a party goer off camera tried to get away. He hit a deputy while trying to pull his car out. You can hear a deputy scream for him to stop and get out of the car, but the driver speeds away.

Deputies say the home is owned by a 20-year-old named Timmy Bowman, who was ultimately arrested for contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Bowman is heard on an officer’s body camera saying he was almost hit by the thrown bottle.

“I went to his window and a beer bottle came by my head and hit his car,” he says.

At one point, there were so many people and the scene is so chaotic, Cheatham County requests backup from the nearby Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

“They were shoulder to shoulder. You could not move inside the house,” Deputy McClellan said.

Ambulances were also called to the scene for the deputy and two others involved in a fight.

Authorities sealed off the home from the back and searched inside. They reportedly found a bag of weed and table of liquor.

So many people were arrested that deputies used a school bus to take them to jail. Ultimately, 18 people under the age of 21 were taken into custody.

Anyone with information on who drove into the deputy or threw that beer bottle is asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.