Murder victim’s daughter to lead youth gun violence roundtable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday evening, a murder victim’s daughter will share the personal pain of losing her father with young people and their parents during a special youth gun violence roundtable discussion.

The roundtable will be held at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at 1032 Monroe Street beginning at 6:30 p.m.

It’s part of the third annual “Youth Death-Free Summer Campaign 2017.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my father,” Trynisha Caruthers said. “Especially now as I am getting to milestones in my life I miss him.”

Caruthers is a senior at Tennessee State University and plans to pursue a career as a registered OB/GYN nurse.

Her father, Alfred Caruthers, was shot and killed in October 2006.

Caruthers started working with Partners in the Struggle shortly after her father’s murder.

She grew up attending events with the organization and speaks at events about the toll gun violence has taken on her family.

“We as our leaders have to listen to our youth because they are living it day in and day out,” Founder, President and CEO of Partners in the Struggle Earl Jordan said. “They are going to the funerals and are seeing their loved ones in caskets.”

He continued, “I wanted to bring her in to let our youth know that she was right there. She saw her father in his casket as a young girl.”

Jordan said Caruthers is also inspiring because she has excelled despite the tragedy her family suffered.

“For me, being the oldest means I have to be an example,” she said. “I hope they take away to just be you and don’t follow the crowd.”

She continued, “You have the right plan for yourself. Following around the wrong people can get you hurt.”

Others participants on the panel will include students for Maplewood High School, Antioch High School and East Literature Magnet School.

The parents of each student will also participate.