NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –A man was struck by a bullet while watching the fireworks in downtown Nashville on the Fourth of July Tuesday night.

Metro police reported he was enjoying the show near Fifth Avenue and Broadway when he was hit.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating to determine where the shot was fired from.

No additional information was immediately released.