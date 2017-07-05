Hermitage woman finds hole in ceiling, bullet in bedroom

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hermitage woman found a hole in her ceiling and a bullet in her bedroom on the Fourth of July.

Amberly Buckner was home at the time but said she didn’t hear the gunfire.

“I went to go to bed, laid down and I looked up at my ceiling and there was a hole in the ceiling,” she said.

Buckner told News 2 she heard what she assumed were fireworks throughout the night.

“It’s so hard to distinguish gunshots from fireworks sometimes,” she said.

Not long after discovering the hole in her ceiling, she found a bullet by her bed.

“I looked down on the floor and then I saw a slug from a bullet. It was obviously a high powered rifle round,” said Buckner.

Buckner said she is just grateful that her 7-year-old son wasn’t home at the time.

“I’m angry that somebody is that stupid. I’m angry that somebody would put that out in the world. I’m angry that somebody would put my child in danger like that,” she said. “When they come back down they hit as hard as when they were first fired. It’s deadly when it comes back down.”

She continued, “Shoot blanks if you have to shoot your gun. Shoot blanks. Don’t shoot something that’s going to come down and hit somebody’s kid,” she said.

News 2 spoke with another victim in East Nashville that says a stray bullet fell just feet from her, her husband and dog.

