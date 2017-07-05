Day after Fourth of July busiest for Metro shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The day after the Fourth of July is one of the busiest for Metro Animal Care and Control.

The shelter said it typically rounds up 50 to 60 stray pets on July 5, which can strain the already at-capacity habitat.

Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving fees for reclaimed pets until Saturday in hopes they can be reunited with their families.

Click here to fill out a missing pet report.

As always, potential adopters can meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoption Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their forever homes. Click here for more information.