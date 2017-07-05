As many as 40 trapped at Cummins Falls State Park

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –As many as 40 people are trapped at Cummins Falls State Park due to swift water after a wave of storms moved through the area.

Several agencies began assisting with the rescue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jackson County 911 Director Michael Smith said a total of 27 people are trapped underneath the falls, three are on an island surrounded by the high water and 10 others are downstream.

No injuries were immediately reported.

