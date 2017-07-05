1 killed in crash on I-65 North near Dickerson Pike exit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- One person was killed in a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 north of downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.

It happened near the Dickerson Pike exit just before midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the vehicle crossed the median and ran off the road before becoming lodged in a tree line.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while two passengers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.