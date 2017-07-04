Tuesday marks 8 years since Steve McNair’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been eight years since former Tennessee Titans player Steve McNair was killed in a murder-suicide inside a downtown Nashville condo.

McNair was 36-years-old when he was shot by his girlfriend, Sahel Kazemi, on July 4, 2009. The 20-year-old then turned the gun on herself.

PHOTOS: The Death of Steve McNair

The football star was laid to rest in his hometown of Mt. Olive, Mississippi, and nearly 5,000 mourners paid their respects.

McNair played 11 seasons with the Titans and he helped lead the hometown team to the Super Bowl in 1999.

Shortly before his death, McNair had opened a restaurant in Nashville. The Gridiron 9 was located near Tennessee State University’s campus off of Jefferson Street. It has since closed.

Since his death, McNair has been inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Click here for complete coverage of Steve McNair’s death.