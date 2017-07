SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One boy is still missing after two disappeared on the Duck River in Shelbyville.

Sheriff Austin Swing confirmed to News 2 there is an active water rescue as of 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

One witness said citizens are joining in on the search in the area of Cannon Boulevard.

Further details have yet to be released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.