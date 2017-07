NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On this Independence Day we celebrate the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Many Americans today are deeply split over the nation’s direction. There are political clashes over immigration, health care, and national security.

News 2 wants to know if you think the Founding Fathers would be happy with the current state of our nation? Click here to vote from the News 2 app, and be sure to click ‘Continue Reading” to cast your vote.