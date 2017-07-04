Monday’s storm damages still-recovering Four Corners Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four Corners Marina is still trying to recover from a tornado that destroyed several docks and peer bridges three months ago, and Monday’s storm caused more damage.

Employees have been working overtime to get things repaired just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The fast-moving storm on Monday took no mercy on the marina. High winds and blinding rain left behind quite a bit of damage.

“As far as the wind, it was a bad one,” said boater Barry Dillingham. “We get a good blow through here every now and then. It wasn’t as bad as the tornado, but it cleared the docks off.”

Dillingham rode out the storm on his house boat he named “On Holiday.”

“At one time, I would say it was gusting up at least 50 mph,” he told News 2. “It was raining so hard and with the wind, you couldn’t see the D Dock.”

The 2 p.m. that afternoon, storm damaged part of the roof of the E Dock, sunk part of the new K Dock, and stranded some boaters.

This storm had the Flip Flop Restaurant slipping, causing it to break away from the peer bridge.

“That should be about 20 feet this way to line up with this,” said Dock Master Heather Hoover.

Because the weather had turned so quickly, people who rented boats were warned to get off the water and head back to the marina.

“Came out of the NW, I think, which is a little unusual for us, about the time the rental boats were coming in, so we were trying to get all of them in as quick as possible,” explained Hoover.

It took about four hours Monday to put temporary fixes in place.

“We were lucky enough that our dock former was here, our plumbers where here, our electrician came off from eating dinner and he came down and got us back up by the end of the night,” Hoover said.

Marina officials said once the crowd is gone after the holiday they will be able to make all the necessary repairs.

The K Dock damaged by the March tornado is expected to be up and ready for use in about a week.

