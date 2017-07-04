Gunshots fired at 2 homes in North Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gunshots were fired at homes in a North Nashville early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of Monticello Street around 2 a.m.

One home had a bullet shot through a window and no one was home.

A second home had a bullet got through a window, into the living room and through a bathroom wall. Two people were inside the home at the time but no one was injured. Two other bullet holes were found in the brick exterior of the house.

Metro police told News 2 there was no suspect description and believe it could have been random gunfire.

One of the homeowners said they had only lived in the home for a couple of weeks.

No additional information was released.