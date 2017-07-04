Community group holds ‘Stop the violence’ event at Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the 10th year, community organizer and activist, Clemmie Greenlee, hosted the “Stop the Violence Summer Jam” at Hadley Park on Tuesday.

Greenlee advocates for community engagement, especially with young people to reduce the number of kids affected by violence.

Greenlee’s own son was murdered in 2003.

“I do this event every year, because stop the violence to me means more to me than just burying my son,” she said. “I wanted to get and love on folks so we can have a happy moment on this holiday.”

Nashville has seen an increase in youth violence, and that includes teens as the victims and as the perpetrators.

On Monday night, a 13-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in North Nashville.

“If you look at it now, 12 to 17 year olds are the ones doing all this robbing killing and stealing now,” Greenlee said. “I fear for my life now. You all know I hit the streets running in the ditches and the trenches, I still will but I fear these teenagers.”

Part of the event Tuesday at Hadley Park included a talent show for young people to show off their singing and dancing skills.

“I want to see the talent,” she said. “I want to let people know if you look at the gifts these kids have and pull that gift out of them they won’t be neglected,” she said.

Greenlee is also leader of the Mothers Over Murder (MOM), an organization made up of mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

The organization also works with Dads Against Destruction (DAD), which is made up of fathers who have lost their children.

“Now that the violence has increased, I really need to come now and start talking about it because it is appropriate,” she said. “We need to address this subject and start a conversation.”

The Stop the Violence Summer Jam Concert and Cookout started at noon at Hadley Park located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville.