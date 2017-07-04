Commercial burglaries on rise in most Metro police precincts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Commercial burglaries are on the rise in Nashville this year.

From late May to late June, data from Metro police shows there were 126 commercial burglaries county-wide.

During the same time period in 2016, there were only 46.

Looking at the year-to-date numbers, there have been 523 commercial break-ins so far in 2017, compared with just 366 in the same time period in 2016.

One recent break-in was at the nRange Gun Store on Gallatin Pike in Madison on June 6.

The owner of the business said several gun were taken in the burglary.

Metro police officers have previously said they are especially troubled when gun stores are broken into over concerns the weapons will be used in future crimes.

Comparing January 1 through June 28 of this year, the two precincts that have shown the largest percent increases in commercial burglaries have been the Central Precinct, which includes downtown and the Midtown Hills Precinct, which includes southern Davidson County from Hillsboro to Nolensville pikes.

Metro’s West Precinct was the only precinct without an increase in commercial break-ins in the same time period.

Julie Edwards looks at Metro-Nashville crime trends each Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.