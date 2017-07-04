Chestnut’s champ again at hot dog eating contest

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in New York.

The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti, who ate 62.

Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his record at the time and taking back the title from Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie. Stonie came in third on Tuesday, with 48 franks and buns.

Chestnut said at Monday’s pre-contest weigh-in that he models his training after marathoners, slowly building up to eating more and more franks as the contest approaches.

___

11:45 a.m.

Miki Sudo has notched a fourth-time win in the women’s division of the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in New York.

The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title Tuesday. She beat Michelle Lesco, who downed 32 franks and buns. Women’s record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas came in third with 30.

Thomas holds the women’s record for the contest, at 45 dogs and buns.

Thousands of people — many wearing hot-dog-shaped hats — gathered on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk for the contest.

The men’s competition is later Tuesday. Nine-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will defend his title in a rematch against Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie.

___

12:30 a.m.

Record-setting eaters are gearing up to gobble at the renowned Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

Nine-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is defending his title Tuesday at the showdown on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Chestnut’s facing Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie in a rematch. Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his own Coney Island record.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo is hoping for a fourth title in a row as she confronts Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas in the women’s competition. Sudo powered through 38 1/2 hot dogs and buns to beat Thomas last year. But Thomas holds the women’s record, at 45 franks.

The chowdown showdown usually draws thousands of spectators and is televised on ESPN.