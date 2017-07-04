4th of July forecast for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – For the nation’s largest fireworks show, the forecast could be even bigger.

Last year, rain delayed the show, but this year will be different.

While morning wet weather has already shifted out, there could be several isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. A disturbance rotating through southern Kentucky will produce pockets of rain.

Notice that there will be many dry areas, mainly south of I-40, but some locations could have a quick soaker with lightning. After 6 p.m., storms will fade, leading into a dry night.

If you cannot make the event downtown, News 2 has you covered. Beginning at 9 p.m., we will air special coverage of the fireworks.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well.

Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.