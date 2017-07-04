200,000 expected downtown for Fourth of July celebration

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An estimated 200,000 people are expected to converge on downtown Nashville Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July celebration.

The event site on Lower Broad will open to the public at noon with a family fun zone at Walk of Fame Park.

MORE: Parking, road closure information for downtown July Fourth celebration

The music begins on the Broadway stage around 4 p.m. and Ascend Amphitheater will open its doors then though the program won’t start until later.

Chris Young will take the stage around 8 p.m. and the Nashville Symphony will start to perform around 9 p.m. with the fireworks set to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Screens to view the fireworks are placed along Broadway and at Ascend Amphitheater.

MORE: Fourth of July events across Middle Tennessee

Parking will be available at Nissan Stadium and Public Square Park parking garage for $10 per vehicle.

Additional parking will be available at the Music City Center garage for $15 per vehicle and at the Nashville Public Library parking garage for $13.

Click here for more parking options.

Citizens are also advised to treat their personal belongings as if they were in an airport and not leave them unattended.

Unattended items are subject to disposal and coolers and backpacks are not permitted.

Watch Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City LIVE on News 2 at 9 p.m.