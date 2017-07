NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – A teenager was reportedly shot while walking down a North Nashville street early Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old was shot in the leg by someone driving on Richmond Hill Road around 1:30 a.m.

The teen’s parents drove the victim to TriStar Skyline Medical Center before being transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

No suspect description was immediately released by Metro police.

No additional information is available.