Weather Alert: Severe storms, flooding possible in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More storms are expected to pop up later in Middle Tennessee Monday, potentially becoming severe with flooding in several areas.

This means firework displays that are on tap for tonight could be tough to get in, especially west of Interstate 65. Click here to check for weather alerts.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has areas along I-65 and locations along the Tennessee River under a “marginal” risk for severe weather Monday.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Heat and humidity are already in place, adding fuel to the fire. Plus, a large complex of storms rolling from Arkansas will be the main driver that will aid in additional storms here Monday afternoon and evening.

Storms will begin to pop up ahead of this main line around noon. Isolated activity is expected, so not everyone will have wet weather at the same time. Also, they will be slow movers. You can expect a round or two of heavy rain with frequent lightning. Below is a computer simulation of how the forecast could pan out. Remember, the timing and positioning of the storms could change, but this is a good illustration of how our weather will hash out.

This will be the first bout as another slug of rain moves in later in the evening.

Drenching rainfall is expected with lightning, small hail, and even wind gusts exceeding 50-60 mph in the strongest storms.

Notice that there is another risk for flooding. With so much rain yesterday, the soil is already saturated. Additional rain only adds insult to injury. Because storms today and tonight could produce intense rainfall rates, an additional 1-3 inches could fall in parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Overall, tonight’s firework displays may have a tough time fitting in. However, tomorrow, for the big show in Donwtown Nashville, storms should clear by early evening.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

