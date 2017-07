NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A waste management truck overturned Monday night after it hit a railway overpass in Antioch.

Metro police told News 2 it happened about 8:40 p.m. on Antioch Pike, which was closed to drivers while authorities remained on the scene.

Authorities said the truck was driving south when it hit the overpass, causing it to turn onto its side and strike a support post.

The driver, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries.

Police said CSX was notified of the accident.