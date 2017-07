NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pickup truck crashed into a Krystal restaurant in Donelson Monday morning.

It happened at the location on Lebanon Pike near McGavock Pike around 6:45 a.m.

The truck crashed into the front of the restaurant before the driver backed up and took down a fence.

The driver told News 2 the truck accelerated into the building while he had it in reverse.

No one was injured.

Man drives truck into Krystal building on Lebanon Pike, backs up and runs into fence, nearly driving off concrete wall. Driver is ok. pic.twitter.com/cmTTdss0Vc — Armondo Moralez (@ArmondoWKRN) July 3, 2017