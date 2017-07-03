‘They are a mini bomb’: Firework safety imperative over July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fireworks are fun, but they can be very dangerous. Each year, thousands of people, including children, are hurt.

News 2 spoke to doctors at Vanderbilt University who see plenty of burns and injuries to hands and faces this time of year.

“Whenever we see these injuries, they are usually in younger, previously healthy people who now have their life suddenly changed,” said Dr. Corey Slovis.

You should always wear safety glasses and only light one firework at a time.

Never let children light them, and make sure there’s a responsible adult on hand to supervise all the festivities.

“The louder and bigger they are, the more of an explosive device they are. They are a mini bomb,” explained Dr. Slovis.

And you should always research the firework laws in your neighborhood and read all the labels before you begin.