Sen. Bill Ketron to run for mayor of Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Republican state Sen. Bill Ketron is giving up his seat in the Tennessee General Assembly to run for mayor of the state’s fifth-most populous county.

Ketron reportedly said he wants to become Rutherford County mayor to tackle transportation, solid waste and education challenges facing the fast-growing region.

Rutherford County is behind only neighboring Nashville in population growth in Tennessee since 2010. The Census estimates that about 308,000 people lived in the county in 2016, an increase of more than 45,000 over six years.

Ketron is the Senate Republican caucus chairman, the No. 3 leadership position in the chamber. He was an early support of Donald Trump’s presidential bid and was the sponsor of a years-long effort to allow wine to be sold in supermarkets.