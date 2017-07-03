School’s out but thousands of kids keep reading across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even though school is out for the summer, thousands of kids are still in the classroom to read.

It is part of the Read to be Ready program, and the goal is have students at grade level by the end of third grade.

Right now, about 44 percent of students are reading at the right level, but the goal is to be at 75 percent by 2025.

There are currently 9,000 students enrolled in the program across the state of Tennessee.

“So you would have the opportunity to read a book, or multiple books, and then go on a field trip that connects back to the books that you’ve read, and then you come back and engage with the book again, and the knowledge base that that student has, and the language and the vocabulary has increased,” explained the state’s education commissioner, Candace McQueen.

“And more importantly, it’s connected now in such a way that the student has comprehended what they’ve read and their knowledge continues to blossom,” she continued.

Over 100 school districts will be a part of the Read to be Ready program next year.